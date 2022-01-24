FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.67

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.67 and last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 2539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

