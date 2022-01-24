Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.78.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.