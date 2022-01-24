F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in F.N.B. by 591.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

