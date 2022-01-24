Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) vs. Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Head-To-Head Survey

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and Astrea Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -10.46% -14.40% -1.89% Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Expedia Group and Astrea Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $5.20 billion 5.08 -$2.61 billion ($6.82) -25.57 Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Astrea Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expedia Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expedia Group and Astrea Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 14 12 0 2.46 Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expedia Group presently has a consensus price target of $187.74, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Astrea Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The B2B segment offers expedia business services organization including Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia. The trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. Expedia Group was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

