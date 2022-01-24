Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $8,709.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,741.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.19 or 0.06686738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00300722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00809959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00417915 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00255598 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.