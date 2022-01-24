Evercore ISI Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $40.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 172,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.