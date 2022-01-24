Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $382.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.76.

ESS stock opened at $332.08 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $235.75 and a one year high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.71 and a 200-day moving average of $334.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

