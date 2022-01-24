Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.84.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$17.94 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$31.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.70 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

