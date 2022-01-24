Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.