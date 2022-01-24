Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for STORE Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for STORE Capital in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:STOR opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

