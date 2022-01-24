Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.45.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 222,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.33.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
