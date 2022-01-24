Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 222,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

