Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 141.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.06. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,248. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

