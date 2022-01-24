Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,403. Envista has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $99,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

