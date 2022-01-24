Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NYSE NVST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,403. Envista has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at $99,000.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
