Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.42 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

