EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 93,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

