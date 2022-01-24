Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.17

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.17 and last traded at C$42.63, with a volume of 58167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENGH shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

