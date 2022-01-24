Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.21. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

