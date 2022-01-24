Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Energizer posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Energizer stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Energizer by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

