Energi Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002400 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $43.97 million and $283,379.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00170869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00356186 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,255,626 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

