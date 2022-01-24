Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.