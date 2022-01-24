Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of ESI opened at $22.93 on Monday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

