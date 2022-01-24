Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.