Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.52.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Electrameccanica Vehicles
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.
Featured Story: Tariff
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.