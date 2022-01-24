Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,719 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 115,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

