Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Edison International posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

EIX opened at $62.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

