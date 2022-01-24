Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $195.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $194.02 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

