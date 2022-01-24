Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

NYSE:ECL opened at $195.09 on Monday. Ecolab has a one year low of $194.02 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

