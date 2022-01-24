EAM Investors LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

