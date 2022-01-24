EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

