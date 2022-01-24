EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $134.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day moving average is $194.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,656. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

