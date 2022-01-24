EAM Investors LLC Decreases Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,920 shares during the period. Beauty Health makes up approximately 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Beauty Health worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.64 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

