EAM Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 334,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Harmonic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $10.40 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 173.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

