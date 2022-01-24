EAM Investors LLC Buys 222,100 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,100 shares during the quarter. Entravision Communications accounts for about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.66% of Entravision Communications worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $71,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,200,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

