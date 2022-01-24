EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Evolent Health accounts for about 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Evolent Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,000 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

