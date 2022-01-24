EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of CRA International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CRA International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $84.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $628.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.66. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

