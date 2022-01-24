EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.30% of Carriage Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 1,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Carriage Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

