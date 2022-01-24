EAM Global Investors LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Precision Drilling makes up about 2.1% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDS. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

