EAM Global Investors LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the period. Prothena accounts for about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 1,058.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 106,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 29.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

