EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires 5,329 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth $116,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

Shares of DEN opened at $68.20 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.