Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.81.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

