Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.74 or 0.06580388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,809.82 or 0.99467137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

