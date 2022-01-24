Dreamcoin (DRM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $47,354.98 and $4.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,691,809 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

