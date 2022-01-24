Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 656 Average PT from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.95).

Several research firms have commented on DRX. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.88) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.10) to GBX 980 ($13.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.12), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($135,309.93).

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 571.21 ($7.79) on Friday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356.20 ($4.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630.50 ($8.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 586.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 499.98.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

