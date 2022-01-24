Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 656 Average PT from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.95).
Several research firms have commented on DRX. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.88) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.10) to GBX 980 ($13.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.12), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($135,309.93).
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
