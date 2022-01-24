Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post earnings of $4.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $15.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.92.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.58 and a 200 day moving average of $507.10. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

