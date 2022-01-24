Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Lifted to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$71.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$61.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.60.

TSE:DOL opened at C$61.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$46.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.28.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

