DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $614,034.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00045271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006034 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

