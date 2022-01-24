DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.35

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth $98,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

