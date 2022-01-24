DLH (DLHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Get DLH alerts:

DLHC stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.17. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.