Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $10.44. Diversey shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 1,166 shares traded.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diversey in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

