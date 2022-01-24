disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $109,008.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.82 or 0.06626003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.42 or 0.99766896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006432 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,750,126 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

