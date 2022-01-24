Digitex Price Tops $0.0015 (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $187,229.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 40.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

